In preparation for Summer Enrollment, all benefits eligible employees should make sure their address is correct with the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). This is where ERS will send your Personal Benefits Enrollment Statement prior to Summer Enrollment. To verify and make changes to your address, log in to your ERS account at www.ers.texas.gov. If you have questions regarding your log in, you will need to contact ERS directly at 1-877-275-4377. The deadline to update your address is May 21, 2025.