Humor Us! is proud to present their final show of the season. This is your last chance to catch Humor Us! before the fall. Show starts at 7pm in the Maedgen Theatre Black Box. Don't miss this totally free show!

Tech Improv Troupe is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

5/6/2025



Originator:

Mike Logan



Email:

miclogan@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 5/6/2025



Location:

Maedgen Theatre Black Box



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization