Join us under the stars, June 11th from 8pm-10:30pm for a calming and rejuvenating evening at the Moonlight Mindful Triathlon. This unique wellness event blends movement and mindfulness with a 1-mile moonlit walk, an all-levels yoga flow, and a guided meditation to center your body and mind. Whether you're new to mindfulness or a seasoned practitioner, this tranquil experience is designed to help you unwind, reconnect, and find peace in the present moment. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and an open heart. Included in registration is a clear gameday bag for adults and glow sticks for children. $5/ adult and free for youth under 17! **This is a family friendly event**
|Posted:
5/21/2025
Originator:
Brittany Doak
Email:
bdoak@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Date: 6/11/2025
Location:
Urbanovsky Park
