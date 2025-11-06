Join us under the stars, June 11th from 8pm-10:30pm for a calming and rejuvenating evening at the Moonlight Mindful Triathlon. This unique wellness event blends movement and mindfulness with a 1-mile moonlit walk, an all-levels yoga flow, and a guided meditation to center your body and mind. Whether you're new to mindfulness or a seasoned practitioner, this tranquil experience is designed to help you unwind, reconnect, and find peace in the present moment. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and an open heart. Included in registration is a clear gameday bag for adults and glow sticks for children. $5/ adult and free for youth under 17! **This is a family friendly event**