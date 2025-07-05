The Family Therapy Clinic (FTC) is a campus-based clinic providing sliding scale fees for individual, couples, and family therapy services to Lubbock and surrounding communities. We can support you in overcoming mood-related issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as relational problems, including but not limited to marital conflicts, post-divorce adjustment, grief and loss, and other major life events.

Operating Hours:

Monday through Thursday 9AM-9PM and Friday 9AM-5PM.

For more information, please visit depts.ttu.edu/hs/mft/clinical.php or email us at hs.cftc@ttu.edu

Interested in getting services? Call for an appointment at 806-742-3074.