Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Wednesday, May 7 for Spring Finals into the summer interim.
Spring Finals & Interim Dining Hours | 2025
Campus Dining wishes all Red Raiders good luck with the end of the semester!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
5/9/2025
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
