As your department begins processing lifecycle replacements this summer, Information Technology encourages you to take advantage of Raider PC Mart , an application to facilitate the exchange of computing equipment among TTU departments. Raider PC Mart allows individuals authorized by their department head to post departmental computer equipment no longer needed, or to review equipment postings from other departments and express interest.

Windows 10 will reach end of support soon, and the University could greatly benefit from posting systems that are capable of running Windows 11. We encourage you to post these systems to Raider PC Mart when performing lifecycle replacements, rather than surplussing them. Departments in need of Windows 11-compatible systems should also check Raider PC Mart often for new system postings.

Raider PC Mart offers the following features: Computer and related peripheral equipment can be posted for 30 days and renewed for an additional 30 days.

Posting departments can include pictures of equipment available for exchange.

Automated email reminders for posted equipment (expiration dates and renewal timeframes) are sent to the posting department.

Automated email notifications are sent to departments that have posted equipment from departments that indicate interest in the posted equipment.

Faculty and staff can elect to receive weekly email notifications of newly posted equipment. Each department is responsible for the conditions of the exchange and the condition of the equipment. The system is designed for the purposes of computing equipment exchange, to foster communication, and to extend the life of TTU's IT capital investment. While inventory transfer paperwork is a precursor to the exchange, Raider PC Mart allows interested parties to share information and negotiate PC (and peripheral equipment) trades.

To access Raider PC Mart, browse to https://www.raiderpcmart.ttu.edu and sign in with your eRaider account. As with any equipment transfer, all TTU Operating Policies and Procedures apply. Links to the relevant policies are available on the Raider PC Mart homepage

8/5/2025



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



IT Help Central





