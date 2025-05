Texas Tech University's (TTU) National Wind Institute (NWI) is excited to announce the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 25th Anniversary of the West Texas Mesonet (WTM). The latest station, #168, is in proud partnership with Angelo State University (ASU). This new deployment marks another significant milestone in the continued expansion of the WTM, further advancing our commitment to providing essential weather data to communities across West Texas and beyond. Posted:

5/9/2025



Patricia Bela



patricia.bela@ttu.edu



National Wind Institute



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 5/12/2025



Angelo State University 2490 S Jackson St, San Angelo, Texas



