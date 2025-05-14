Please help us recognize Mental Health Month on May 14 as the Jones AT&T Stadium will light up GREEN. Mental Health month was started by Mental Health America and has been observed since 1949. The Light Up Green campaign asks for buildings and structures to light up green for mental health awareness, and this year the HSI Initiatives Division of Campus Access & Engagement has asked to partner with Texas Tech Athletics in promoting mental health awareness.

Our departments know the importance of proper mental health care and hope to raise awareness and educate the public of mental health conditions and strive to reduce the stigma that these conditions, and those who suffer from them, face. We strongly support our students, student athletes, and our community, and we invite you to celebrate with us by taking pictures, spreading the word, and becoming aware of the resources that are on campus and in the community.

LOCAL RESOURCES:

TTU Student Counselling Center (806) 742-3674

Student Mental Health Community (806) 742-2110

Marriage & Family Therapy Clinic (806) 742-3774

Texas Tech 24 Hour Crisis Help Line (806) 742-5555

StarCare Mental Health Crisis Team (806) 740-1414

National Suicide Hotline 998 (call or text)

Mental Health Facts:

1 in 5 people will experience a mental health condition each year.

50% of people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime

Up to 44% of student athletes report experiencing mental health systems daily

2 out of 5 student-athletes report feeling overwhelmed every day.

71% of college students are facing mental health challenges.

78% of college students say their mental health has worsened over the past year.