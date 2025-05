https://www.texastech.edu/offices/leader-culture-development/training-schedule-documents/may-training-schedule.pdf

Please sign up even if you cannot attend live, so that we can send you the webinar replays!

May 5 @ 1pm Mindset Culture: Part 1 May 9 @ 10am Mindset Culture: Part 2 May 14 @10am Identifying Mindset Triggers: Part 1 May 16 @1pm Identifying Mindset Triggers: Part 2 May 20 @10am Building Community: Part 1 May 22 @10am Building Community: Part 2 Posted:

5/13/2025



Originator:

Anita Patel



Email:

anita.patel@ttu.edu



Department:

Leader and Culture Development





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental