To enhance eRaider account security, Information Technology will implement Microsoft Multifactor Authentication (MFA) for TTU Shibboleth applications on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CDT. This includes, but is not limited to, Salesforce, Top Hat, Mediasite, and ServiceNow. Applications that display the TTU bell tower when signing in will not be affected.





MFA has been in use at TTU for several years to protect high-security services such as VPN and Microsoft 365 apps. When signing in to an application that is protected by MFA, you will still enter your eRaider username and password into the existing, approved web pages. Once you have signed in, Microsoft MFA will require you to complete a method of second-factor authentication, typically by approving the sign-in through an app on your phone.



