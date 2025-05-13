TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Robotics Summer Camps Now Open!
This summer, the Whitacre College of Engineering Outreach & Engagement program will be hosting a series of commuter camps called Raider Robotics Academy

During these camps, attendees will engage in different activities related to robotics and being on a robotics team. This includes skills in building, design, coding, and communication. All camps will be based on a robotics program we provide and end with a sample robotics game for attendees to show off their robotics creations. 

There will be three camps offered for different grade levels:
  • 4th - 6th, May 27th - 31st, $100
  • 7th - 8th, July 8th - 12th, $150
  • 9th - 12th, July 22nd - 26th, $200
Note, these grade levels are based on incoming grade.

All camps will be hosted at our robotics area out at Reese Technology Center, Advance Vehicle Engineering

For more information about the camps, including registration link, please see the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/stem/clubscamps.php

Questions can be sent to: stemoutreach.coe@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/13/2025

Originator:
Garrett Smith

Email:
Garrett.Smith@ttu.edu

Department:
Engineering


Categories