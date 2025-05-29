TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Survive & Thrive: STEM in the Wilderness Summer Camp for Elementary Students
Want to engage your child in fun STEM learning this summer? Get them registered for this hands-on STEM adventure where they will explore the science and engineering behind real-world survival skills! Participants will apply STEM concepts to tackle the challenges of the great outdoors!

July 7-11, 2025 
9:00-11:30 AM: Incoming 1st-2nd graders-spots still available!
1:00-4:00 PM: Incoming 3rd-5th graders-This camp is full!
Register your child before it fills up!

Get more information and the link to register here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/events/summer_programs.php
Have questions? Email: stem-core@ttu.edu
