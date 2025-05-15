Click Here to Apply!

TTU ONLINE IS EXPANDING

Texas Tech has expanded with all new Online programs and we're looking for Student Assistants to guide our students, staff, and faculty through this change.

Our Student Assistants will

answer calls and direct them to the correct information or department

offer support to students, faculty and staff

handle inquiries about TTU Online programs

Located right across campus, you'll get the best view of Lubbock so apply today.

WHAT IS TTU ONLINE?

We're located on the 5th floor in the tall building next to campus, so we offer the best view in Lubbock. TTU Online offers new completely online courses and we're here to offer support to our new and current students as well as our online staff and faculty. Not only do we support Higher Education we will be also supporting our K12 programs. TTU Online aims to grow even bigger over the next few years, and we would like to you to be a part of it.

