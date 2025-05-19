Be a MAKER, THINKER, and DOER!

The Pre-College Art Immersion Program is offered over the Summer.

Date: June 9 - 13, 2025

Early registration cost $750, due April 30

Regular Registration cost $775, due May 23

Registration is open now!

Texas high school students become Red Raiders for a week during the School of Art Pre-College Immersion Program (PCIP). This week-long event offers an immersive college experience in the fine arts. During this weeklong program, students will experience firsthand what it means to be a Red Raider studying the Fine Arts.

Students will live in the residence hall, participate in extracurricular art activities, and take various Fine Art workshops, all in an atmosphere of university instruction. Our workshops offer students opportunities to learn new artmaking techniques through multiple mediums taught by talented TTU artists. Further, students become connected to current professional insights regarding the vibrant opportunities available to future professionals working in the Fine Arts.

If you would like more information on scholarships, please see the Consideration for Scholarship Support form.

CONTACT: School of Art, PCIP Team, soa.camp@ttu.edu, T (806) 742.3826