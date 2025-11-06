University Recreation is Hiring Certified Personal Trainers, or those interested in becoming personal trainers to coach our F45 classes. Classes take place Monday-Friday throughout the summer and Monday-Saturday during the school year. These coaches will also have the ability to coach our HYROX classes when they begin in the Fall Semester. Email bdoak@ttu.edu for more information. A Rec membership and free fitness classes are available to those who work for Fitness and wellness!