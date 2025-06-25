TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Recreation is Hiring Certified Personal Trainers, or those interested in becoming personal trainers to coach our F45 classes. Classes take place Monday-Friday throughout the summer and Monday-Saturday during the school year. These coaches will also have the ability to coach our HYROX classes when they begin in the Fall Semester. Email bdoak@ttu.edu for more information. A Rec membership and free fitness classes are available to those who work for Fitness and wellness!
Posted:
6/25/2025

Originator:
Brittany Doak

Email:
bdoak@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


