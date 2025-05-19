As we head into summer, here’s a quick reminder: Shmoody, our mental wellness app and trusted RISE resource partner, is free and available to all TTU students — and to faculty and staff too!





This summer, RISE invites you to take a few minutes to explore Shmoody for yourself. By getting familiar with the platform, you’ll be better equipped to recommend it to students and help champion mental well-being across our campus.– Plus, when students hear about Shmoody from trusted staff and faculty, we think it makes a real difference.





… and I must say, Shmoody has some of the best long-play Binaural Beats, Soundscapes, and Nature Sounds I’ve heard.– Great for reading, deep focus & busy work, meditating, or even sleeping.





1923 and be sure to select that you are a “student”. Accessing Shmoody is easy! Download Shmoody from the app store on your device, or visit: https://app.shmoody.com/ttu . For a FREE TTU-exclusive premium account, enter the access code:and be sure to select that you are a “student”.





Thank you for all you do to support the wellbeing of our Red Raiders — and for helping us build a culture of care at TTU.





Wishing you a restful and restorative summer!





RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.



