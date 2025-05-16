During the Spring interim, Network Services will perform maintenance on multiple TTU services, as outlined below: Temporary Internet Interruption: Tuesday, 5/20/2025, 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT Activities: Network Services will work with AT&T to connect a backup Internet path to the border routers to provide additional redundancy to the campus. Impact: An interruption of Internet service may be experienced by internal and external users as Internet routes reconverge. This could temporarily impact VPN, Microsoft Teams and e.911 during the maintenance window.

Tuesday, 5/20/2025, 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT Network Backbone Upgrade – Engineering Center: Wednesday, 5/21/2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. CDT Activities: Network Services will replace end of support network hardware. Impact: During this work, devices will not be able to communicate beyond the local building network (i.e., not be able to communicate with the rest of the TTU campus or the Internet). All wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be unavailable as well. Athletic Dining Facility Athletic Director Offices Athletic Service Building Civil Engineering Computer Center Chemical Engineering Computer Science Creative Movement Studio Dan Law Field (Press Box) Engineering Center Electrical Engineering Engineering Technology Football Training Facility Frazier Alumni Pavilion Petroleum Research Industrial Engineering Jones Stadium Livermore Center Mechanical Engineering Marsha Sharp Center Petroleum Engineering Rawls College of Business Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 5/21/2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. CDT Network Backbone Upgrade – University Data Center: Wednesday, 5/21/2025, 11:00 p.m. – 5/22/2025, 1:00 a.m. CDT Activities: Network Services will replace end of support network hardware. Impact: The following services will be impacted during this maintenance: VDI systems will be unreachable. A “Titanium HIPAA web page” may be unreachable. The restricted PHI network will be unreachable. TOSM’s Tanzu system will be unreachable. Internet service for the residence halls will be interrupted for approximately 30 seconds at the beginning and end of this work. e.911 service will be interrupted as well.

Wednesday, 5/21/2025, 11:00 p.m. – 5/22/2025, 1:00 a.m. CDT Network Backbone Upgrade – Reese Center: Thursday, 5/22/2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT Activities: Network Services will replace end of support network hardware. Impact: During this work, devices will not be able to communicate beyond the local building network (i.e., not be able to communicate with the rest of the TTU campus or the Internet). While precise timing for each building is difficult to predict, all wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be interrupted for approximately one hour during each building’s maintenance window. The entire maintenance window is reserved, however, to manage any unexpected situations. Reese Center Sandia Swift Facility Wind Engineering Gleam Microgrid Research

Thursday, 5/22/2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT Network Backbone Upgrade – ATLC: Tuesday, 5/27/2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CDT Activities: Network Services will replace end of support network hardware. Impact: No noticeable impact is expected, however Internet service, including e.911, may be interrupted for approximately 30 seconds at the beginning and end of this work.

Tuesday, 5/27/2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. CDT

If you experience issues with these services outside of these maintenance windows, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

