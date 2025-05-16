TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Undergraduate Summer Tour Guides Needed!
The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is looking to hire paid tour guides for this summer. We are looking for enthusiastic and reliable Red Raiders to assist with walking campus tours for prospective students and their families. Spots are limited to undergraduate students!  Applicants should send a resume and class schedule (if enrolled for the summer) to montana.chandler@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/16/2025

Originator:
Montana Chandler

Email:
montana.chandler@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


Categories