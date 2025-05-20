This summer, the Whitacre College of Engineering Outreach & Engagement program will be hosting a series of commuter camps called Raider Robotics Academy.
During these camps, attendees will engage in different activities related to robotics and being on a robotics team. This includes skills in building, design, coding, and communication. All camps will be based on a robotics program we provide and end with a sample robotics game for attendees to show off their robotics creations.
There will be three camps offered for different grade levels:
- 4th - 6th, May 27th - 31st, $100
- 7th - 8th, July 8th - 12th, $150
- 9th - 12th, July 22nd - 26th, $200
Note, these grade levels are based on incoming grade.
All camps will be hosted at our robotics area out at Reese Technology Center, Advance Vehicle Engineering.