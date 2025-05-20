commuter

This summer, theprogram will be hosting a series ofcamps called





During these camps, attendees will engage in different activities related to robotics and being on a robotics team. This includes skills in building, design, coding, and communication. All camps will be based on a robotics program we provide and end with a sample robotics game for attendees to show off their robotics creations.





There will be three camps offered for different grade levels:

4th - 6th, May 27th - 31st, $100

7th - 8th, July 8th - 12th, $150

9th - 12th, July 22nd - 26th, $200 Note, these grade levels are based on incoming grade.





All camps will be hosted at our robotics area out at Reese Technology Center, Advance Vehicle Engineering.





For more information about the camps, including registration link, please see the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/stem/clubscamps.php





Questions can be sent to: stemoutreach.coe@ttu.edu



