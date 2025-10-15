Celebrate Memorial Day with a special offer on an unforgettable night of worship. The Air1 Worship Now Tour featuring Phil Wickham, Charity Gayle, Josh Baldwin, and Benjamin William Hastings is coming to United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, September 20 — and for a limited time, you can save 25% on tickets.

Use code FREEDOM at checkout to claim your discount.

Sale runs from Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, May 27 at 11:59 PM (local time).

Get your discounted tickets now: https://bit.ly/3Rnrlfx

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a night of powerful music and worship at a special price.