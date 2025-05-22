Do you love leading, moving, and motivating others? Are you energized by music, movement, and that electric feeling of being in front of a crowd? This summer, we’re offering a Group Fitness Instructor Training Course designed to give you all the tools, confidence, and experience you need to become a certified instructor—whether at Texas Tech or in studios after graduation!

We’re offering two sessions:

Session 1: June 9th–June 27th

Session 2: July 7th–July 25th

Each session meets three times per week for one hour, and you’ll get hands-on training in multiple formats, including:

Yoga

Cycle

Strength

Kickboxing

Barre

Step

Pilates

...and more!

The course cost is $275, and includes all in-house training, practice opportunities, audition prep, ongoing mentorship, online course material, digital and hardcopy course textbook, plus unlimited practice attempts and two exam retakes.

Throughout the course, you’ll gain practical experience in cueing, coaching, stage presence, and leadership. At the end of the training, you’ll audition by leading Step or Kickboxing plus one additional format of your choice—a chance to show off your style and skills in front of a live audience!

We are specifically looking for undergrad or grad students who will be here for a while and are ready to work! Please note: we are not able to hire TAs or GAs.

We’re building a team of strong, confident leaders who thrive on stage and are passionate about sharing movement with others. If that’s you—and you’re ready to teach Yoga, Strength, Cycle, Dance, Barre, or something uniquely you—we want to meet you!

Ideal candidates:

Have great energy and stage presence

Are natural leaders and communicators

Love fitness, music, and helping others grow

Are looking for a fun, meaningful on-campus job

Spots are very limited (only 3 left!), so reply ASAP and let me know which session you’re available for so we can start scheduling your training times.

Questions or ready to sign up? Email me at gabriella.perez@ttu.edu

Let’s get you certified and on that mic!