Submission deadline for entries is June 6, 2025.



Subject Matter

This exhibit will showcase images from around the world taken by our own community. Exploring these artworks encourages us to become world travelers and share our impactful experiences. Professional and amateur photographers of all levels are invited to submit photographs that showcase the wonderful things they experienced on their trips abroad.

Calendar of Events

June 6 – Submission form deadline

June 9 – Notification of gallery selections

June 13 – Exhibit opens

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ICCTravels Posted:

5/23/2025



Mattie Moriearty



mattispa@ttu.edu



International Affairs





Arts & Entertainment

