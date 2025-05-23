Texas Tech International Affairs is now accepting work for the “The World Through Our Eyes” art exhibit to be displayed in the International Cultural Center galleries on the Texas Tech University campus. Submission deadline for entries is June 6, 2025.
Subject Matter
This exhibit will showcase images from around the world taken by our own community. Exploring these artworks encourages us to become world travelers and share our impactful experiences. Professional and amateur photographers of all levels are invited to submit photographs that showcase the wonderful things they experienced on their trips abroad.
Calendar of Events
June 6 – Submission form deadline
June 9 – Notification of gallery selections
June 13 – Exhibit opens
September 12 - Exhibit closes