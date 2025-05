Information Technology will update the TechAnnounce website Wednesday morning, May 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. CDT. TechAnnounce will be unavailable for approximately 15 minutes during this maintenance.

If you encounter issues with TechAnnounce outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/27/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental