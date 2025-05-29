TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Production Systems Maintenance - Sunday, 6/1 - Raiderlink & Cognos Impacted
On Sunday, June 1st, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. CDT, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be intermittently unavailable during this security maintenance: 
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • Banner and ODS Databases
  • Appworx
  • DegreeWorks
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • Jira
  • Bitbucket
  • Bamboo
  • CAS
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • ECRT
  • Banner Integration for eProcurment
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration
  • Follet
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
