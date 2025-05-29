On Sunday, June 1st, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. CDT, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be intermittently unavailable during this security maintenance: All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

Banner and ODS Databases

Appworx

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

Jira

Bitbucket

Bamboo

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Xtender

Banapps

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

Follet If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/29/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





