Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

23 at Sneed, Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, GhostRider, Sam’s Express @ Library and Holden Hall, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, Ol' Red's, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Catering Support

Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hors d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving.

Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.

Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $12.00/hour with a raise to $12.25 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online after your fall class schedule is set at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360