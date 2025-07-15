As part of Texas Tech University’s commitment to modernizing its academic technologies, TTU Information Technology will end Scantron services to the University community on December 31, 2025
. Information Technology has compiled a list of alternative grading options which may be found at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/scantron
.
If you would like assistance in transitioning from Scantron to another service, we are here to help! Please contact us at scantron@ttu.edu
, and an IT staff member will be happy to assist in your transition to one of these alternate options.