December 31, 2025. Information Technology has compiled a list of alternative grading options which may be found at As part of Texas Tech University’s commitment to modernizing its academic technologies, TTU Information Technology will end Scantron services to the University community on. Information Technology has compiled a list of alternative grading options which may be found at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/scantron

If you would like assistance in transitioning from Scantron to another service, we are here to help! Please contact us at scantron@ttu.edu , and an IT staff member will be happy to assist in your transition to one of these alternate options. Posted:

8/26/2025



Scantron Services



scantron@ttu.edu



Information Technology





