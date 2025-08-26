TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sunsetting of Scantron Grading Services
As part of Texas Tech University’s commitment to modernizing its academic technologies, TTU Information Technology will end Scantron services to the University community on December 31, 2025. Information Technology has compiled a list of alternative grading options which may be found at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/scantron.

If you would like assistance in transitioning from Scantron to another service, we are here to help! Please contact us at scantron@ttu.edu, and an IT staff member will be happy to assist in your transition to one of these alternate options.
8/26/2025

Scantron Services

scantron@ttu.edu

Information Technology


