These meetings are intended to provide a forum for the Office of Human Resources and our campus HR Business Partners to work together, share insights, and collectively address HR-related challenges and opportunities to support the University’s success.



If you'd like to contribute to the discussion, share ideas, or suggest any topics, please reach out to Katelyn at katmaldo@ttu.edu by Thursday of next week (06.05.25). June's HR Campus Connect is scheduled for June 26th on Microsoft Teams from 10:30am – 11:30am.