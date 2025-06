Institutional Research will be performing quick, scheduled applications/dashboards/report upgrades this Friday, June 6th, starting at 9:00 PM CDT.

Trends, College Profiles. Expected downtime is about 30 minutes. This brief downtime is necessary to apply some necessary enhancements to Factbook

If you run into any issues after 9:30 PM, please reach out to InstitutionalResearch.Reports@ttu.edu Posted:

6/5/2025



Originator:

Pradip Sahu



pradip.sahu@ttu.edu



Institutional Research



Time: 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 6/6/2025



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/irim/



