Texas Tech Hospitality Services is now recruiting for Food Club, a student internship focused on improving campus dining through student feedback and collaboration.

As a member of Food Club, you’ll gain hands-on experience in leadership, service innovation, and student engagement. You’ll meet monthly with Hospitality Services professionals to discuss dining operations, provide input on menus and programs, and help shape the future of dining at Texas Tech.

Meeting Dates:

Every 3rd Wednesday | 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Fall: September 17, October 15, November 19

Spring: February 18, March 11, April 15

Location: Various dining locations across campus

All students are welcome to apply. Space is limited and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Apply here: https://lnkd.in/g2g3TfUA