Hey Red Raiders!

Shmoody is here to help you stay grounded and feel good all summer long. Whether you're traveling, working, interning, or just soaking up the sun —is here to help you stay grounded and feel good all summer long.

With features like: Mood Tracking – See what’s working for you and what’s not 24/7 Self-Care Chatbot – Support anytime, anywhere Soundscapes & Mindful Audio – For better focus, sleep, and relaxation Custom Action Plans – Keep your goals in sight, even when your routine shifts Download (or reopen!) Shmoody here: https://app.shmoody.com/ttu FREE Premium Access Code: 1923

Visit RISE.TTU.EDU , your one-stop shop for all things student wellness!

RISE invites you to take a little time for your mental wellness this summer with Shmoody—future you will be glad you did.

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

6/12/2025



Originator:

Javier Lopez



Email:

javi.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

