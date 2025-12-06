TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Make Mental Wellness Part of Your Summer Routine
Hey Red Raiders!

Whether you're traveling, working, interning, or just soaking up the sun — Shmoody is here to help you stay grounded and feel good all summer long.

With features like:
  • Mood Tracking – See what’s working for you and what’s not
  • 24/7 Self-Care Chatbot – Support anytime, anywhere
  • Soundscapes & Mindful Audio – For better focus, sleep, and relaxation
  • Custom Action Plans – Keep your goals in sight, even when your routine shifts
Download (or reopen!) Shmoody here: https://app.shmoody.com/ttu
FREE Premium Access Code: 1923

Visit RISE.TTU.EDU, your one-stop shop for all things student wellness!

RISE invites you to take a little time for your mental wellness this summer with Shmoody—future you will be glad you did.

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
6/12/2025

Originator:
Javier Lopez

Email:
javi.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED


