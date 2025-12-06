Hey Red Raiders!
Whether you're traveling, working, interning, or just soaking up the sun — Shmoody
is here to help you stay grounded and feel good all summer long.
With features like:
- Mood Tracking – See what’s working for you and what’s not
- 24/7 Self-Care Chatbot – Support anytime, anywhere
- Soundscapes & Mindful Audio – For better focus, sleep, and relaxation
- Custom Action Plans – Keep your goals in sight, even when your routine shifts
FREE Premium Access Code: 1923
Visit RISE.TTU.EDU
, your one-stop shop for all things student wellness!
RISE invites you to take a little time for your mental wellness this summer with Shmoody—future you will be glad you did.
RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.