eRaider Web Sign-In

Shibboleth authentication

Domain Name System (DNS)

Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)

Remote Access Service (Citrix, VPN, and Wi-Fi)

TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services

UC Faxing Services

University Call Center

eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS) If you encounter problems accessing these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Telecommunications will apply required security and system updates nightly, June 15 - June 18, 2025, from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. CDT, to ensure operational integrity. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. However, the following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time: Posted:

6/12/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





