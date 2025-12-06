IT System Administration staff will perform systems maintenance on Friday, June 13, 2025, between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. CDT. The services below may be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance period: ACEWeb

License Management

Ad Astra

Lyris

Adobe Update Server

Mediasite

Adobe User Sync

Metra Lockers

ARGUS

SenseLab

AXIS

REDCap

Digital Signage

Redmine

Fortify

ServiceNow (MID servers)

Genius

Shim Authentication

Improve

Starfish

Jira

Vision Servers

Jamf

Visual Schedule Builder

Lab Stats If you have concerns or potential conflicts that impact TTU mission-critical services, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

6/12/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

