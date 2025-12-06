TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
IT System Administration Scheduled Maintenance – June 13, 2025
IT System Administration staff will perform systems maintenance on Friday, June 13, 2025, between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. CDT. The services below may be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance period:
  • ACEWeb
  • License Management
  • Ad Astra
  • Lyris
  • Adobe Update Server
  • Mediasite
  • Adobe User Sync
  • Metra Lockers
  • ARGUS
  • SenseLab
  • AXIS
  • REDCap
  • Digital Signage
  • Redmine
  • Fortify
  • ServiceNow (MID servers)
  • Genius
  • Shim Authentication
  • Improve
  • Starfish
  • Jira
  • Vision Servers
  • Jamf
  • Visual Schedule Builder
  • Lab Stats
If you have concerns or potential conflicts that impact TTU mission-critical services, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
6/12/2025

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


Categories