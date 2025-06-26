Join us for a presentation and extended Q&A on how the Wilder Collaboration Factors Inventory (WCFI) can be a powerful tool for evaluating the health and effectiveness of collaborative partnerships, featuring guest presenter Veronica Bullock, Purdue University.





This extended Q&A session dives into a first-of-its-kind conservation study that used the WCFI—a validated 44-metric tool—to assess and compare two Eastern Hellbender conservation partnerships: one long-standing, the other newly formed. Traditionally applied in human services and community development, the WCFI offers a structured, evidence-based approach to identifying what helps or hinders collaboration.





If you're working in conservation, research, or any field that relies on partnership success, this session is for you. Bring your questions and explore how you can use WCFI to better understand, support, and strengthen your own collaborative efforts.

We look forward to your questions and your voice in the conversation! Lunch will be included for in-person attendees.