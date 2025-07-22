We are excited to present an in-depth lecture by Dr. Henry R. Cunningham, Director of Community Engagement at the University of Louisville.





Join us for an insightful and meaningful session as Dr. Cunningham shares his nationally recognized expertise in:







Developing Infrastructure to Collect Institutional Engagement Impact Data







In this presentation, you’ll gain practical strategies and tools to:

• Understand the importance of impact assessment in community-engaged work

• Distinguish between outputs and impact—and why both matter

• Learn how to determine what should be assessed

• Discover how to conduct meaningful impact assessments

• Explore real-world examples from the University of Louisville







Whether you're an administrator, faculty member, or community partner, this session will help you better understand how partnerships create lasting change—and how to prove it. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your impact and shape future engagement strategies!



