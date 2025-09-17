|
Follow @Eatattexastech and never miss a bite! Be the first to hear about exclusive events, surprise giveaways, new dining locations, and the tastiest treats on campus. You are going to want in on this!
Dining made easy: All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and even checks, because convenience matters.
No Dining Plan? No problem! NEW Fall 2025, Commuter, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just show your Tech ID at checkout!
Learn more about Dining Plans and everything Hospitality Services has to offer at hospitality.ttu.edu or give us a call at (806) 742-1360.
Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
