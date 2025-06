Make Your Own Chocolate Pops Next Tuesday!

Create your own chocolate lollipop with SAB using custom molds! The event is free with TTU ID.

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

6/19/2025



Originator:

Addy Foertsch



Email:

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 6/24/2025



Location:

SUB Courtyard



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization