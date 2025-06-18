Are you a first- or second-year student looking to elevate your college experience?
Project ENRICH is a competitive, application-based program designed for motivated Red Raiders who want to grow as scholars, leaders and changemakers. Participants engage in monthly workshops, pre-professional skill-building, and community service—while receiving a $2,000 scholarship.
Benefits include:
- Career and leadership development
- A supportive network of peers and mentors
- Real-world experience through hands-on sessions
- Early preparation for post-graduation success
Eligibility & Requirements:
- Open to all first- and second-year Texas Tech students
- Maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA
- Attend two ENRICH events per month
- Complete two volunteer hours per semester
Apply now:
Spots are limited—submit your application by visiting:
For questions, contact Project ENRICH at cae@ttu.edu.