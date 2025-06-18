Are you a first- or second-year student looking to elevate your college experience?

Project ENRICH is a competitive, application-based program designed for motivated Red Raiders who want to grow as scholars, leaders and changemakers. Participants engage in monthly workshops, pre-professional skill-building, and community service—while receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

Benefits include:

Career and leadership development

A supportive network of peers and mentors

Real-world experience through hands-on sessions

Early preparation for post-graduation success

Eligibility & Requirements:

Open to all first- and second-year Texas Tech students

Maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA

Attend two ENRICH events per month

Complete two volunteer hours per semester

Apply now:

Spots are limited—submit your application by visiting:

https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1976859







For questions, contact Project ENRICH at cae@ttu.edu.