TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Build Your Future. Lead with Purpose. Apply to Project ENRICH.

Are you a first- or second-year student looking to elevate your college experience?

Project ENRICH is a competitive, application-based program designed for motivated Red Raiders who want to grow as scholars, leaders and changemakers. Participants engage in monthly workshops, pre-professional skill-building, and community service—while receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

Benefits include:

  • Career and leadership development
  • A supportive network of peers and mentors
  • Real-world experience through hands-on sessions
  • Early preparation for post-graduation success

Eligibility & Requirements:

  • Open to all first- and second-year Texas Tech students
  • Maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA
  • Attend two ENRICH events per month
  • Complete two volunteer hours per semester

Apply now:
Spots are limited—submit your application by visiting:

https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1976859


For questions, contact Project ENRICH at cae@ttu.edu.
Posted:
6/18/2025

Originator:
Jordan Wagner

Email:
Jordi.Wagner@ttu.edu

Department:
Marketing and Communications


Categories