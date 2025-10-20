If you enjoy a good glass of wine but want to actually understand what you’re drinking - this class is for you. Whether you’re picking bottles for dinner, bringing wine to share with friends, or just want to know the difference between a Cab and a Syrah, you’ll fit right in.

The Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET®) Level 1 Award in Wines class is a laid-back, beginner-friendly course that helps you get more out of every sip - no previous wine knowledge needed, just an interest and an open palate.

How to taste and talk about wine with confidence (no gatekeeping here)

What makes wines different - from styles to grapes to regions

How to pair wine with food (yes, even takeout!)

Tips to help you explore new wines and find what you really like