If you enjoy a good glass of wine but want to actually understand what you’re drinking - this class is for you. Whether you’re picking bottles for dinner, bringing wine to share with friends, or just want to know the difference between a Cab and a Syrah, you’ll fit right in.
The Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET®) Level 1 Award in Wines class is a laid-back, beginner-friendly course that helps you get more out of every sip - no previous wine knowledge needed, just an interest and an open palate.
What You’ll Learn:
- How to taste and talk about wine with confidence (no gatekeeping here)
- What makes wines different - from styles to grapes to regions
- How to pair wine with food (yes, even takeout!)
- Tips to help you explore new wines and find what you really like
Class Info:
- Dates: October 6 & 13, 2025
- Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM
- Exam (short + stress-free): October 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM
- Location: Skyviews Conference Room, 6th Floor, Texas Tech University
- Cost: $295 (includes: the course, textbook/workbook, wine tastings, and exam)
- Age Requirement: 21+
Have questions? Contact Asta at astedlin@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-4049, Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute.