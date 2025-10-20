TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Love Wine? Learn More About It – the Fun Way this Fall.

If you enjoy a good glass of wine but want to actually understand what you’re drinking - this class is for you. Whether you’re picking bottles for dinner, bringing wine to share with friends, or just want to know the difference between a Cab and a Syrah, you’ll fit right in.

The Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET®) Level 1 Award in Wines class is a laid-back, beginner-friendly course that helps you get more out of every sip - no previous wine knowledge needed, just an interest and an open palate.

What You’ll Learn:
  • How to taste and talk about wine with confidence (no gatekeeping here)
  • What makes wines different - from styles to grapes to regions
  • How to pair wine with food (yes, even takeout!)
  • Tips to help you explore new wines and find what you really like
Class Info:
  • Dates: October 6 & 13, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM
  • Exam (short + stress-free): October 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM
  • Location: Skyviews Conference Room, 6th Floor, Texas Tech University
  • Cost: $295 (includes: the course, textbook/workbook, wine tastings, and exam)
  • Age Requirement: 21+

Reserve your spot today at Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) Courses.

Have questions? Contact Asta at astedlin@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-4049, Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute.
