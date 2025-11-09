TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Turn Up the Heat at the Green Chili Cha Cha!
Get ready to dance with flavor! Ol' Red's at Wiggins is bringing the spice with our Green Chili Cha Cha, a fiery fiesta of bold bites and savory delights you will not want to miss.

Green Chili Cha Cha at Ol’ Red’s
September 16 | Starting at 11 AM – Only while supplies last!

Menu Highlights:
– Green Chili Casserole
– Green Chili Enchiladas
– Rice & Beans
– Combo Plate (Get the best of both worlds!)
Bring your appetite and join the cha-cha line before it’s all gone!
No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!
 
Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
 
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
 
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/11/2025

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


