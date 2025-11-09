Turn Up the Heat at the Green Chili Cha Cha!
Get ready to dance with flavor! Ol' Red's at Wiggins is bringing the spice with our Green Chili Cha Cha, a fiery fiesta of bold bites and savory delights you will not want to miss.
Green Chili Cha Cha at Ol’ Red’s
September 16 | Starting at 11 AM – Only while supplies last!
Menu Highlights:
– Green Chili Casserole
– Green Chili Enchiladas
– Rice & Beans
– Combo Plate (Get the best of both worlds!)
Bring your appetite and join the cha-cha line before it’s all gone!
No Dining Plan? No Problem! Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy a 15% discount at Hospitality Services dining locations, just tap your Tech ID at checkout!
Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu