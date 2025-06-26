Texas Tech has engaged Hanover Research, a global market research and grant development firm, to provide expanded support to our grantseekers. Hanover Grants provides research development, grant writing, and strategic advising support to a wide range of colleges and universities. Hanover's professionals deliver customized proposal review, funding for members since 2012. These grants have been secured across all types of funders, including federal, state, and foundation/ corporate sources.

Register here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPK2oERD91SpEqT52qdV-RQ9URVRCTDJQQllRSUtTOEdNWE40R0NJMEg5Wi4u Posted:

6/19/2025



Originator:

Eliysse Lopez



Email:

Eliysse.Lopez@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

ORDC



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 6/26/2025



Location:

Webinar



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

