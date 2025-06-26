|
Texas Tech has engaged Hanover Research, a global market research and grant development firm, to provide expanded support to our grantseekers. Hanover Grants provides research development, grant writing, and strategic advising support to a wide range of colleges and universities. Hanover's professionals deliver customized proposal review, funding for members since 2012. These grants have been secured across all types of funders, including federal, state, and foundation/ corporate sources.
Register here:
|Posted:
6/19/2025
Originator:
Eliysse Lopez
Email:
Eliysse.Lopez@ttuhsc.edu
Department:
ORDC
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 6/26/2025
Location:
Webinar
Categories