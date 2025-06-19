The Rawls College of Business is looking to hire a part time student assistant to support the college's research efforts via helping to build and manage: Rawls undergraduate research participant, instructor and researcher information in the Shannon Rinaldo Student Research Pool system,

Detailed scholarly databases in Excel and other computer-based duties

Rawls Research LinkedIn page

Occasional clerical and other in-person support is required during Rawls research-related live events. To view the complete job details and apply, visit the Red Raider Student Employment Center and look for Job ID 6009. You can apply directly in the link or send your CV with at least one reference and a letter of interest to laura.bilbao@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/19/2025



Originator:

Laura Bilbao



Email:

laura.bilbao@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

