Applications are now open for the Texas Tech Innovation Hub Student Ambassador Program! This yearlong opportunity lets you represent the Hub across campus, promote entrepreneurship, and build your leadership skills—all while earning a $300 stipend.

Open to Lubbock-based TTU System students, ambassadors will gain public speaking experience, professional networking opportunities, and a resume boost. Apply by July 20 to join a dynamic team of innovators! Learn more and apply online or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details.

Perks include:

$150 per semester

Leadership and public speaking experience

Networking, resume boosts, and a professional polo & name tag

Featured spotlight on the Hub website

Key Dates:

Applications Close: July 20

Interviews: Late July

Training: August (Zoom + in-person)

Eligibility: