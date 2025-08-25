STUDENTS

Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University?

Attend the University Career Center’s Scoop an Opportunity Job Fair, in partnership with our "Welcome Week Ice Cream Social" to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!

Make sure to bring copies of your resume to make a great first impression. Don't have a resume? Make an appointment with one of our career development specialists through Raider Success Hub.

Registration is not required, but if you would like to view the participating employers, you may register on Hire Red Raiders.