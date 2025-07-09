Texas Tech University and Texas Tech Health Science Center undergraduate and graduate students, staff, faculty and alumni are invited to this event. Please bring your TTU or TTUHSC photo id.

If you do not have a TTU photo ID or are a distance student, staff, or faculty, please register for this event on Hire Red Raiders.

Please note that scrubs may only be purchased online. To receive the discount code for online purchases, please register for this event.

JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. During the event, students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe.

We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for career fairs, internships, and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

We also will have Raider Red there for photo opportunities and drawings for gift cards!

If you have any questions, please email Erin Vaca or call us at (806) 742-2210.