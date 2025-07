We're Looking For: Certified personal trainers (ACE, NASM, ACSM, NSCA etc.) or individuals interested in becoming certified. Faculty or staff members who are passionate about wellness Strong communication skills and a supportive, motivating attitude Benefits of working for University Rec: Flexible scheduling Access to Rec Center resources Be a part of a dynamic campus wellness team Interested? Reach out to Brittany Doak at bdoak@ttu.edu or call 806-834-1470 Posted:

7/15/2025



Originator:

Brittany Doak



Email:

bdoak@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





