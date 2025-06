DAWN OF TIME FUN RUN AT THE LUBBOCK LAKE LANDMARK ON JULY 19TH AT 6:30 AM

The registration deadline for the Dawn of Time Fun Run at the Lubbock Lake Landmark is 5 p.m. July 1st.





A registration fee of $25 lets you tag a T-shirt. Everyone is invited to run, walk, or hike the trails. This is a family-friendly event.