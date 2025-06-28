TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lubbock Lake Landmark After Dark Night Hike
Join the Lubbock Lake Landmark for our June After Dark Night Hike. Gates open at 8 p.m. and close again at 10 p.m. Guided hikes start at 8:30 p.m. Hike on your own or with a guide. We are protected by state and federal laws, and no dogs are allowed on our trails to protect the dog, our wildlife, and our archaeological site and nature preserve. Thank you for your cooperation.
6/25/2025

Kippra Hopper

KIPPRA.HOPPER@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 6/28/2025

2401 Landmark Drive, Lubbock, TX 79415

