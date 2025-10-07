Each RaiderCanvas Camp session will offer instructors the opportunity to develop a Canvas class. Faculty should identify a course to be developed. This could be a new course prep or a course that has been migrated from Blackboard to Canvas. In each camp session, Texas Tech Online staff will guide you through features in Canvas including adding content and creating quizzes and will help make sure that you are ready to use A+ Attendance, grant accommodations to students registered through SDS, and grade student submissions. You should complete this camp with a course that is well underway for the fall! Texas Tech Online is offering 8 of these hands-on sessions in July. You can find more details and registration on the TLPDC events page: https://ttu.elementlms.com/raidercanvas-camp Posted:

7/10/2025



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

